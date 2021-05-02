Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

