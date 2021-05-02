Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,132 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

VRT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

