Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $47.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $47.55 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 366,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.90% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

