Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 6,524 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

