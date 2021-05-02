Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 55 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.2% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.8% during the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 2,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

