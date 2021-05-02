Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 232 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.