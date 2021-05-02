Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.