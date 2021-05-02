Versant Capital Management Inc Has $70,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

