Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 8,289 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 60.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 102.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 66.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

