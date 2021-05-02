Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,005 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

