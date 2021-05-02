Vermilion Energy’s (VET) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

