Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30.

