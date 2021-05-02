Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 18,552 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

