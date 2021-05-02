Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the quarter. The Andersons makes up about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 66,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $967.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.