Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

