Velas Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $304.78 million and $3.86 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.