Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

