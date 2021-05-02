Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

