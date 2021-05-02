Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,993,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

