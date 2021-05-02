Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

