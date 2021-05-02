Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $98.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

