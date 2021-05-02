Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.56 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $183.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

