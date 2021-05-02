Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lessened by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

