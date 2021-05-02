Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

