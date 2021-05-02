Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,480 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,459. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

