Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,422 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Post accounts for 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 313,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

