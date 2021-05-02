Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,456. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

