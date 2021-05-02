Value Monitoring Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Value Monitoring Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Value Monitoring Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter.

HYMB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $60.28.

