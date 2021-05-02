USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 218.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 107.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 218.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $11.96 million and $222.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012676 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

