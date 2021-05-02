Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

RSP stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

