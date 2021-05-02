Usca Ria LLC Sells 22,225 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.06% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

