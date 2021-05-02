Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 750.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $356.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

