Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 28,824 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

