Usca Ria LLC Buys 7,896 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DOCU opened at $222.94 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

