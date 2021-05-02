US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

USX stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $510.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.98 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

