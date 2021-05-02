US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

