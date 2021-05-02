US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.
