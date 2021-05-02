US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.29 million.US Ecology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 244,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.