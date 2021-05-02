UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $39.03 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

