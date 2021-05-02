Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

