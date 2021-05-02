United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,372 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $319.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

