United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.