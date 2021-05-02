United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

