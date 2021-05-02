United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

