United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,233 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

