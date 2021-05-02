United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

