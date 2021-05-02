United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,674.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $630.13 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

