United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

