United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

BX stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

