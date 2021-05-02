United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Fortinet stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.