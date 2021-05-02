United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,617 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,890,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

XRT stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

